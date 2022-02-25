$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $123.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $481.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,177. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $845.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

