10,311 Shares in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

MRM stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.