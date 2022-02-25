10,311 Shares in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
MRM stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies
