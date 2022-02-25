$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,882,000 after purchasing an additional 535,054 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 3,159,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,964. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

