$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.73. 3,144,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,273. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.