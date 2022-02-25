$1.44 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ResMed by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $237.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

