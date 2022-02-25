$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AER traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. AerCap has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.