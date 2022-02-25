$1.18 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.58 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.