$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

