$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

