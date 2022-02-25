-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 1,175,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

