$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.