$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

