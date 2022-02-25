$0.58 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ACM Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,932. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

