-$0.49 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,189,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,182,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
