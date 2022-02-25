$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.
Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $770.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
