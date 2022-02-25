$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banc of California by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 13,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.