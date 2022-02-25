-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,969,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,232. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

