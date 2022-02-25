$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

