$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,545. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $355.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

