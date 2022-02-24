Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $9.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.11.

ZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $561,546 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 2,941,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,014,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,349,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 553,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

