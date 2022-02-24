ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 816.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $71,059,115.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,281,443 shares of company stock valued at $379,351,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

