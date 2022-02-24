Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $190.00. The company traded as low as $123.92 and last traded at $124.28, with a volume of 46113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.61.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

