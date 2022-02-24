Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $147.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Shares of ZM opened at $120.10 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $440.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average is $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,413,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

