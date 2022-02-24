ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.69. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 31,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

In other ZIVO Bioscience news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 28,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 44,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $174,014.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 90,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

