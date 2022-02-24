Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

