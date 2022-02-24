Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $87.19.
ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
