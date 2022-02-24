Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $87.19.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.