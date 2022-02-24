Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) to “Hold”

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “
Separately, Bank of America lowered Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
