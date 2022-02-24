Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $454.80 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

