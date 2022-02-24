Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Sell

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $190.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant has a 1-year low of $162.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kadant by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.