Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.