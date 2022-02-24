Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

SUNL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 1,158,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,905. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.