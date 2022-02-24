Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 863,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,343,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

