Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $792.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $793.15 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of RXT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

