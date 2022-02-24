Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 35,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,734. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

