Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.86 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $264,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.03. 1,421,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,324. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

