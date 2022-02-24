Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 1,373,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

