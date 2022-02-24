Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 633,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,489. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

