Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.63 Million

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post $258.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.30 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.44. 297,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

