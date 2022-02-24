Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intercorp Financial Services’ earnings. Intercorp Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercorp Financial Services.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

