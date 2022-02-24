Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.82. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. 790,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,242. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

