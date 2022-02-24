Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 466,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,898. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

