Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.
Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 466,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,898. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41.
