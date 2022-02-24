Zacks: Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 364,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,002,158. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

