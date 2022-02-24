Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.60. Omeros reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 268.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,899. The company has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Omeros has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.