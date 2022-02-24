Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $16.69. 397,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

