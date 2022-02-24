Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

