Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $1.54 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SWM Advisors purchased a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in electroCore by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 583.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 166,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,786. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.