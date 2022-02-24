Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $1.54 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 166,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,786. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
