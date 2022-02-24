Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

