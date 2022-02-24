Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.
About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
