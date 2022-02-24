Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,793. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $396.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

