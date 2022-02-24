Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

STKS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 7,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.55.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

