Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

