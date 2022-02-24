Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 32,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

